ST Boys’ Hostel emerges as new COVID cluster

22 students, an officer, watchman affected

Twenty-two students of the ST Boys’ Hostel, Rajendranagar, have tested positive for COVID-19, informed a statement issued by the Office of Commissioner of Tribal Welfare on Friday.

A hostel welfare officer and a watchman have also tested positive. “It came to light when the health team conducted random coronavirus tests as scheduled on 18-03-2021 at the hostel premises,” an excerpt from the statement read.

As many as seven students each from class X, class IX, and class VIII, and one from class VII have tested positive.

According to the statement, as on March 18, all those who tested positive are symptomatic. Acting on the orders of the district administration, the 22 students and two staff members have been kept in isolation at the hostel. They are being looked after by a duty doctor, and medication is also being provided to them.

Those who tested negative have been sent home, after transport was arranged for them.