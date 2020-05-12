SSCL production to be in tune with industrial activity

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is planning to ramp up coal production and despatches once the industrial sector opens up completely.

A meeting led by Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar discussed the company’s performance during the ongoing lockdown period and plans to achieve the targets in coal production and despatches after the lockdown. Monsoon season would generally affect the performance to some extent, but the company has to be prepared to keep the two in proportion to the demand after the resumption of industrial activity, Mr. Sridhar told the meeting attended by senior executives here on Tuesday.

The company was able to ensure supplies of necessary coal to the power generation companies having coal linkage with Singareni during the ongoing lockdown period. However, supplies to other industries were stopped as they were shut down due to the lockdown conditions. The company had to be all prepared to resume supplies to other industries as well with the resumption of industrial activity, the CMD said.

He, however, told the executive to continue to COVID precautionary measures in all mining and handling areas. As the impact of COVID-19 is expected to continue towards July-end, the company had to be prepared for the situation of working with restrictions and to the impact of monsoon period on the production and despatches. Mr. Sridhar instructed the executives to prepare plans to maintain production and despatches in tune with the demand even in the adverse conditions.

Directors of the company S. Shankar, S. Chandrasekhar, B. Bhaskar Rao and N. Balaram, Executive Director J. Allwyn, Advisors D.N. Prasad and Surendra Pandey, General Managers K. Ravishankar and N.V. Rajasekhar Rao and others attended the meeting.