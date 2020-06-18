SSCL expediting work on new solar power plants

N Sridhar

P Sridhar

18 June 2020 21:58 IST

Two solar power generation plants are coming up at Yellandu and Manuguru

Setting its sights on optimally tapping the inexhaustible solar energy, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is fast-tracking the construction of the proposed solar power plants in Yellandu, Manuguru and Kothagudem towns.

The State-owned coal mining giant made a successful foray into generation of green energy with the commissioning of two solar power plants of 5 MW each on the premises of Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district early this year. SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has rolled out an ambitious plan to propel the company to reach 300 MW solar power generation capacity by setting up solar power plants at various places in the coal belt region of the State.

The project is primarily aimed at augmenting power generation capacity of the State and also catering to the electricity needs of some of its coal mines.

Advertising

Advertising

Two solar power generation plants are fast coming up at Yellandu and Manuguru in the district in the first phase. Work on the 30 MW plant in Manuguru is fast nearing completion.

A 39-MW solar power plant is being constructed on a sprawling 200 acres in Yellandu, considered as the birthplace of Singareni Collieries company.

Work on installation of solar panels in the large tracts of the SCCL’s lands in Yellandu got delayed due to the coronavirus forced lockdown, sources said. The SCCL authorities have laid renewed focus on speeding up the solar panel works in the post-lockdown period to make the solar power plant operational soon.

The 30 MW solar power plant at Manuguru is likely to be synchronised with the grid within one month, SCCL sources added.

The SCCL’s solar power generation project envisages setting up of two solar power plants of 37 MW and 23 MW near Kothagudem town and Garimellapadu in Chunchupalli mandal in the second and the third phases respectively.