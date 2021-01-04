SSC notifies combined graduate-level exam

Staff Selection Commission has published notification for ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020’ . Information regarding detail of posts, age limit, essential educational qualification, fee payable, scheme of examination, how to apply, etc. are given in detail in the recruitment notice.
Applications must be submitted online only through ssc.nic.in. Last date for submission of online applications is January 31 and last date for making online fee payment is February 2. In the online application form, candidates are required to upload the scanned colour passport size photograph, which should not be more than three months’ old from the date of publication of the notice of examination, and the date on which the photograph has been taken should be clearly printed on the photograph.
Applications without such date printed on the photograph will be rejected. In Southern region, Tier-I of the computer-based examination will be held from May 29 to June 7 in 21 centres of Chirala, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh; Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal in Telangana; Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli and Vellore in Tamil Nadu; and Puducherry, a press release said.
