SSC exams to be held from May 17 to 22

Hyderabad

09 February 2021 23:25 IST

Students cannot take exams at centres other than those allotted to them

Schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams has finally been officially released by the Department of School Education on Tuesday and they are set to begin on May 17 with the first language paper.

Timings

The exams will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and conclude on May 22 with Social Studies paper.

The OSSC exams will be held on May 24 and 25, while the one for SSC vocational course (theory) will be conducted on May 26.

The director of School Education also made it clear that the schedule will not be changed and that exams will be conducted even if the government declares a holiday on the dates already fixed for the exam.

The director also said students cannot write the exam at centres other than those allotted to them.

Their exams will be cancelled if they violate the norm.