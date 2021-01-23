SSC exams in State to be held from May 17 to 26

Attendance not mandatory to write the exams for students of all classes

The Department of School Education has announced the academic calender for 2020-21 academic year with the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations scheduled from May 17 to 26.

The department has worked out the schedule of 89 working days for Classes 9 and 10 when they open from February 1 and function till May 26. Summer vacation will be from May 27 to June 13. However, the total working days for the year have been calculated as 204, including 115 days from September 1, 2020 to January 30, 2021 when digital classes were held. Minimum attendance will not be mandatory to write the exams for students of all the classes. No child will be withheld from writing the examinations on any grounds, the academic calendar says.

The schools will operate from 9.30 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. in the districts while they will function from 8.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Online and digital classes for class 10 class will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for class 9 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As per the calender, the Formative Assessment-1 (FA1) will be completed by March 15 and the FA-2 by April 15. The summative assessment will be done from May 7 to 13.

Students will have to do a project work and assignments covering 30% of the syllabus to be completed at home with the help of teachers and parents. This syllabus, however, will not be part of the final exams or the internal assesments. Exams would cover the remaining 70% syllabus to be taught in schools and online. The schools will have to organise regular health check-ups for students and arrange isolation rooms for staff and students with Covid-19 symptoms. Parents meetings are also must before the reopening of schools to create awareness on-Covid 19.