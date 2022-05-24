SSC exam invigilator found drunk, suspended

An invigilator at an examination centre in Huzurabad town was suspended after he was allegedly found drunk while on duty on the second day of the SSC public exams on Tuesday.

According to an official press release, A Ravi Kumar, Physical Education Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, Rampur, Huzurabad mandal, was found in an “inebriated state” while on invigilation duty at the SSC examination centre at the ZPHS (Girls) in Huzurabad. He was immediately placed under suspension,

The Chief Superintendent and the Departmental Officer of the examination centre were relieved from the examination duty for alleged negligence.

A total of 12,668 students appeared for the SSC second language exam in Karimnagar district on Tuesday. As many as 74 students were absent.

Five flying squads conducted surprise inspection of 29 examination centres across the district on the second day of the SSC public exams.