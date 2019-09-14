SRSP getting steady inflows

Water level in the Sri Ram Sagar Project, second major irrigation project in Telangana, has slowly but steadily been increasing with heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Godavari in Maharashtra and also opening the gates of Vishnupuri and other reservoirs.

The flood flow into SRSP has revived the hopes of farmers under its ayacut. As of now, there is 33.976 tmcft water at 1072.40 ft as against its full reservoir level of 1091 ft and the instant inflow is 19,694 cusecs.

The inflows touched 40,000 cusecs on Thursday after the Babli gates were lifted and slowly dropped to 15,307 cusecs on Friday at 6 a.m. However, it rose to over 19,000 by afternoon.

The project received over 29 tmcft since June 1. Authorities said the flood flow may continue for two more days.

With Jayakwadi reservoir, the biggest one across the Godavari at Paithan in Maharashtra, slowly getting filled, there is the possibility of opening of its gates soon. It is learnt that the projects between Jayakwadi and Babli also got filled, and hence water is being discharged from them.

As the rains are continuing, the authorities are expecting more inflows into the project in the coming days.Though water from Kaleshwaram touched the Flood Flow Canal gates at the project, it is still in the canal.

As the work on the pumphouse at Mupkal is yet to be completed, FFC gates are not being lifted to let the water enter the reservoir. Besides, flood water from the catchment area in the district and also Adilabad inflows have increased following heavy rains in Maharashtra.

If the rains continue for two more days, water level in the project would increase and SRSP may touch its full capacity of 90 tmcft.