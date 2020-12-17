SRSP farmers asked to use water judiciously

Release of water from SRSP for Yasangi discussed at meeting

The State government has advised farmers under the SRSP ayacut to judiciously utilise water and plan their crops accordingly.

Water release

Ministers Eatala Rajender, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar held a meeting with MLAs of erstwhile Karimnagar district and senior Irrigation officials on Wednesday to discuss about release of water from SRSP for Yasangi. It was decided to release water in two spells, December 20 for areas downstream of Lower Manair Project and December 28 for areas upstream of the project.

No shortage

The Ministers asserted that there was no dearth of water and it was for the farmers to effectively utilise the available resource without wastage.

There was sufficient water for paddy, sugarcane and other crops, and farmers should plan their crops in such a manner that they were harvested before March 31 next year. Since there was scope for hailstorm in April, farmers should take steps to ensure that they do not incur any losses for which advance planning of crop schedule was necessary.