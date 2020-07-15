Srisailam starts getting flood from Jurala

Srisailam project, one of the two common reservoirs of the two Telugu States, has started receiving flood being let out from Jurala, about 210 km away, on Wednesday evening. The inflows into the reservoir were measured at about 31,000 cusecs at 6 p.m., including over 2,800 cusecs of supplementation from Handri river.

The receipt of flood in the reservoir is over two weeks in advance compared to last year, as it received flood only in the first week of August. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast further increase of flood to Jurala till Thursday morning in the measure of about 71,000 cusecs. Jurala was receiving about 64,000 cusecs water from the upstream at 6 p.m.

Power generation

The flood monitoring engineers at Jurala stated that the total discharge of flood from Jurala was nearly 76,000 cusecs with over 42,400 cusecs from eight spillway gates, another 28,800 cusecs after power generation through four units of 39 MW each at Jurala power house and another 5,000 cusecs to different canal/lift systems.

Generation of power at the Lower Jurala power house also commenced on Tuesday night and nearly two million units of energy was generated in the two power houses on the first day.

Although the inflows into Almatti have fallen below 30,000 cusecs, the discharge of flood after power generation there is still continuing in the measure of about 45,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

The flood into Jurala also included supplementation from the local catchment area and from some rivulets in the downstream of Narayanpur.

The water level in Srisailam was 816.4 ft against its full reservoir level of 885 ft and the storage was 38.29 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.