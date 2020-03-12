Srisailam oustees seek return to Telangana

People from Telangana displaced under the Srisailam project and recruited as employees and presently posted in Kurnool and Kadapa, have urged IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to bring them back to the State.

A delegation of the employees, led by Kollapur MLA Harshvardhan Reddy, met the Minister and urged that about 119 people, still working in Andhra Pradesh away from their families, be brought back to Telangana.

The employees said that some oustees were recruited and posted in Mahabubnagar district in 1991 while in 2011, some more were recruited and posted in Kurnool and Kadapa as outsourcing employees.

After repeated requests, 29 employees were sent to combined Mahabubnagar district while 119 are still waiting for the orders. The oustees argued that people displaced under Jurala project were posted in Mahabubnagar district with GO number 735, and the same GO be applied to them as well.

Mr. Harshvardhan Reddy said several employees have died while some are on the verge of retirement and urged the Minister to ensure their transfer to Telangana on humanitarian grounds. Mr. KTR assured that their issue would be given a sympathetic view.