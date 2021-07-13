Sriramsagar gets 14 tmcft water in two days

HYDERABAD

Project gets inflows from the upstream Maharashtra and due to rains in local catchment areas

Heavy flood into Sriramsagar Project (SRSP), the gateway project across Godavari in Telangana, has added about 14 tmcft water in 48 hours – from 6 p.m. on Sunday to 6 p.m. on Tuesday – in the reservoir with the help of inflows from the upstream Maharashtra and rains in the local catchment areas in the State.

The storage in the reservoir crossed 48 tmcft against its capacity of 90.31 tmcft as of Tuesday evening, with heavy inflows of about 92,600 cusecs reaching the project. Inflows into other projects in the Godavari Basin as also in the Krishna Basin are continuing, although in a small measure. About 46,700 cusecs flood being discharged at Malegaon high-level barrage across Godavari in Maharashtra, in the upstream of Babli, is adding to the inflows into SRSP.

According to officials of the Irrigation Department, heavy rains in the catchment areas of Upper Krishna Basin in Karnataka and Maharashtra for the last three days is also expected to increase the inflows into Almatti and Narayanpur projects in Karnataka and its discharge towards Telangana-Andhra Pradesh projects. Nearly 11 cm rain was recorded at Mahabaleshwar, the birthplace of Krishna river and many of its tributaries, and 6 cm rain in Malkhed (Karnataka) and nearly 5.2 cm in Jewangi area during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday is likely to improve inflows into Jurala, which stood at about 2,000 cusecs on Tuesday evening.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall of 9.4 cm and 12.6 cm during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and Monday in Agumbe area, the catchment of Tungabhadra river, is also expected to improve inflows into Tungabhadra dam which stood at just 2,000 cusecs on Tuesday evening.

At Medigadda (Laxmi) Barrage of Kaleshwaram Project across Godavari, the inflows and outflows were in the range of 45,000 cusecs on Tuesday evening.