Srirama Navami fete at Bhadrachalam temple from April 2 to 16

Ticket prices hiked for the annual religious event

The Srirama Navami Tiru Kalyana Brahmotsavam will begin at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on April 2, coinciding with Ugadi. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The fortnight-long Srirama Navami Tiru Kalyana Brahmotsavam will be held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam from April 2 to 16.

The mega annual religious fete will begin at the temple coinciding with Ugadi on April 2, informed a media release. Sri Sitaramula Tiru Kalyanotsavam will be held on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival on April 10.

Maha Pattabishekam ceremony and Rathotsavam will be held the next day.

Temple authorities have announced the details of the revised sector-wise ticket prices for the forthcoming fete. The price of Ubhayadathalu (1B) ticket has been hiked from ₹5,000 to ₹7,500 and that of IA sector from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500, 1C from ₹1,116 to ₹2,000, 1D,1E, 1F from ₹500 to ₹1,000, 2A,2B,2C,2D,2E,3A,3B,3C from ₹200 to ₹300, 4A,4B,4C,4D,4E,4F,4G from ₹100 to ₹150.