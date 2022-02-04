Srinivas Yadav is Minister-in-Waiting

HYDERABAD

04 February 2022 22:25 IST

Note to GAD raises eyebrows

In an interesting development, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has nominated Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav as the Minister-in-Waiting to receive and see off Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arrival and departure during the latter’s visit to the city on Saturday.

The note sent by the principal secretary to the Chief Minister to General Administration Department principal secretary (political) raised eyebrows as it comes in the light of the Chief Minister’s scathing attack on the Prime Minister and the BJP-led Government on neglecting Telangana a few days ago.

The Chief Minister charged the Centre with usurping the powers of the States and called for a qualitative change at the national level. Mr. Rao recently asserted that it was his duty to welcome the Prime Minister as part of protocol and he would follow it. Coming in this background, the note by the CMO has given rise to speculation on whether the Chief Minister would welcome Mr. Modi or not.

