Hyderabad

Srinivas Reddy is Congress candidate for Dubbaka

Congress has announced the candidature of Cheruku Srinivas Reddy as its candidate for the Dubbaka by-poll. The announcement came late on Wednesday evening after the candidature was approved by AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy, who is the son of former Minister, Cheruku Muthyam Reddy joined the Congress on Tuesday, leaving the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party.

It was a foregone conclusion that he would be the Congress candidate in Dubbaka but the announcement was withheld pending clearance from the AICC.

