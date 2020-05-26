Hyderabad

Sridhar Babu demands inquiry

Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu alleged that Seelam Rangaiah, who committed suicide at the police station in Manthani, was forced to take the extreme step after he was threatened with cases under the PD Act.

At a press meet, he said that the custodial death of a dalit was the result of severe police repression. He said that Rangaiah was tortured for three days in the PS and unable to bear that, he ended his life.

Alleging that in the name of saving animals, police had taken a human life, he urged the DGP to conduct a fair enquiry into the death and punish those responsible. He said police officials not connected with the Manthani division were sent to persuade his family members for a compromise outside the police purview.

The former Minister said that nearly 15 custodial deaths occurred after the formation of Telangana and that did not send the right signals of policing here. He asked the government to pay an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the victim’s family.

