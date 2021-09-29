Sri Lankan diplomat visits AgHub, other facilities in PJTSAU

HYDERABAD

29 September 2021 22:37 IST

Deputy High Commissioner says a similar model would be established in Sri Lanka to elevate the already booming innovation and entrepreneurial environment

Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Dr. D. Venkateswaran visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Wednesday, including AgHub on the university campus, to understand the agritech innovation ecosystem being nurtured from the platform.

Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar and Director (Research) of the university R. Jagadeeshwar welcome the Sri Lankan diplomat and explained about the university activities. He also visited several wings of the university on the Rajendranagar campus.

Later, Dr. Venkateswaran visited the recently inaugurated AgHub – Agri Innovation Hub – of PJTSAU to understand the agritech innovation ecosystem that is being nurtured through the platform. Impressed with the model and functioning of the innovation hub, the Deputy High Commissioner said a similar model would be established in Sri Lanka to elevate the already booming innovation and entrepreneurial environment there.

Further, he suggested a collaboration to adapt ideas and models of AgHub and successful ventures of PJTSAU, exchange of faculty and students of PJTSAU for optimal utilisation of resources, propagation of technology, strengthening the relationship between both the nations and adding value to the agritech ecosystem. He also had a meeting with university officers and AgHub Chief Executive Officer.