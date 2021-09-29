Hyderabad

Sri Lankan diplomat visits AgHub, other facilities in PJTSAU

Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Dr. D. Venkateswaran visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Wednesday, including AgHub on the university campus, to understand the agritech innovation ecosystem being nurtured from the platform.

Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar and Director (Research) of the university R. Jagadeeshwar welcome the Sri Lankan diplomat and explained about the university activities. He also visited several wings of the university on the Rajendranagar campus.

Later, Dr. Venkateswaran visited the recently inaugurated AgHub – Agri Innovation Hub – of PJTSAU to understand the agritech innovation ecosystem that is being nurtured through the platform. Impressed with the model and functioning of the innovation hub, the Deputy High Commissioner said a similar model would be established in Sri Lanka to elevate the already booming innovation and entrepreneurial environment there.

Further, he suggested a collaboration to adapt ideas and models of AgHub and successful ventures of PJTSAU, exchange of faculty and students of PJTSAU for optimal utilisation of resources, propagation of technology, strengthening the relationship between both the nations and adding value to the agritech ecosystem. He also had a meeting with university officers and AgHub Chief Executive Officer.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 10:39:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/sri-lankan-diplomat-visits-aghub-other-facilities-in-pjtsau/article36743082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY