Sri Chaitanya students in State top NEET ranks

Students from Sri Chaitanya institutions occupied top places in the State ranks of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance TEst (NEET) in both Telugu states. A statement said that in Andhra Pradesh, eight students from Sri Chaitanya figured in the top 10 ranks and the figures for Telangana was similar.

In Telangana, the toppers are K. Shashank (2nd), K. Lahari (3rd), E. Srinija (4th), P. Sharanya (6th), B. Vishwas Rao (7th), K. Lasya Chowdary (8th), G. Samiehana Reddy (9th) and G. Pramod Kumar (10th). In AP, the top rankers include Gorripati Rushil (2nd), Kaushik Reddy (3rd), Gopichand Reddy (4th), Satya Kesav (5th), Pentela Karthik (7th), Venkata Kalpaj (8th), Chaitanya Krishna (9th) and Saaketh P (10th).

Academic director of Sri Chaitanya, Sushma said even amid the pandemic, the institution has been “offering excellent coaching through online and offline classes with extraordinary academic programmes”. “Long-term students succeeded in securing numerous top ranks as a result of our top-notch coaching through digital technology,” she added.

Founder-chairman of Sri Chaitanya, B.S. Rao commended the students, teachers and parents.