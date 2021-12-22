Hyderabad

Sri Chaitanya students excel in KAT Level-I

Sri Chaitanya Institutions has said 14,761 of its students have qualified for KAT level-2 conducted in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects, and this number was the highest for any institute in the country.

Chaitanya Educational Institutions chairman B.S. Rao said 5,423 (48%) students in MAT (Maths Assessment Test), 4,045 (52%) students in PAT (Physics Assessment Test) and 5,293 (45%) students in CHAT (Chemistry Assessment Test) have qualified for KAT level-2. The KAT level-1 exam is conducted for 6th to 10th classes as a part of the KAT Olympiad, he said and appreciated the teachers and the students for the feat, a press release said.


