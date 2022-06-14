Sri Chaitanya students excel at NASA meet

Students of Sri Chaitanya Techno School successfully completed their US tour to attend the NASA ISDC Conference held recently in Washington, USA, winning several competitions, including the top three prizes.

The International Space Development Conference (ISDC) is the annual conference of the National Space Society, bringing together students, teachers and experts from various fields.

A statement said 103 students attended the ISDC conference and among them, 30 were from India, including 27 from Sri Chaitanya Schools alone. There was no other student from any school in the southern states.

In the Poster Presentation section, 25 out of 40 teams were from Sri Chaitanya schools, winning the top position while in debate too they bagged the first position.

The conference is held every year for participants of the Space Settlement Contest conducted by the National Space Society. This year, Sri Chaitanya School topped the contest with 1,065 prize-winning students from 66 awarded projects, the statement added.

The team from Sri Chaitanya visited the Launching Pads and NASA VAB (Vehicles Assembly Building), and learnt many engineering skills and information about the advanced technology trends, according to Sri Chaitanya Group academic director Seema.