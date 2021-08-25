Sri Chaitanya students bag top ranks in EAMCET

Students of Sri Chaitanya institutions bagged the first rank in both engineering and medical streams of the Telangana EAMCET, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

A press statement said that Sri Chaitanya’s students have made their mark in EAMCET bagging seven of the top 10 ranks in the engineering stream and 53 in the top-100 ranks. Similarly, in the agriculture and medical stream too, nine ranks out of the top-10 went to its students and 82 ranks in top-100. “The marks are a testimony to the fact that Sri Chaitanya reigns supreme,” said academic director Sushma.

In the past 17 years, she said, Sri Chaitanya has captured 17 first ranks or marks in engineering and a similar number in the medical stream. She attributed the achievement to integrated programmes, internal test papers, student-teacher one-to-one adoption system, and uncompromising teaching standards. Chairman B.S. Rao appreciated the toppers and the teaching faculty.