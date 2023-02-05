Sri Chaitanya Schools named best in India by Delhi-based cultural organisation

February 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sri Chaitanya Schools has been named the ‘Best School in India’ and Seema Bopanna awarded as the ‘Best Academic Director’ in the country for the year 2022-23 by the New Delhi Cultural Academy (NDCA).

The academy, which recognises and facilitates educationists and prominent persons who have achieved success in various fields across the country, said that they declared the awards considering the results achieved by the educational group over decades and services rendered to lakhs of students.

Ms.Bopanna received the awards from Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation chairman and former Union Minister Samudrala Venugopala Chari and Telangana Tourism Development chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta. The dignitaries congratulated the directors of the educational institution and praised their hard work and service rendered in the education sphere.