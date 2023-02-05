HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Chaitanya Schools named best in India by Delhi-based cultural organisation

February 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Academic director of Sri Chaitanya Schools, Seema Boppana receiving the awards from Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation chairman Samudrala Venugopala Chari, Telangana Tourism Department chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta, and NDCA representatives.

Academic director of Sri Chaitanya Schools, Seema Boppana receiving the awards from Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation chairman Samudrala Venugopala Chari, Telangana Tourism Department chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta, and NDCA representatives. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Sri Chaitanya Schools has been named the ‘Best School in India’ and Seema Bopanna awarded as the ‘Best Academic Director’ in the country for the year 2022-23 by the New Delhi Cultural Academy (NDCA).

The academy, which recognises and facilitates educationists and prominent persons who have achieved success in various fields across the country, said that they declared the awards considering the results achieved by the educational group over decades and services rendered to lakhs of students. 

Ms.Bopanna received the awards from Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation chairman and former Union Minister Samudrala Venugopala Chari and Telangana Tourism Development chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta. The dignitaries congratulated the directors of the educational institution and praised their hard work and service rendered in the education sphere.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.