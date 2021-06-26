Sri Chaitanya group enters Edtech space

Hyderabad

26 June 2021 21:07 IST

Launches Infinity Learn

Sri Chaitanya educational institutions has entered the Edtech space with ‘Infinity Learn’, which is a blend of artificial intelligence and practical teaching and learning methods.

Infinity Learn focusses on outcome based learning by engaging with students augmented with a robust one-on-one feedback and counsel for improvement, founder of Sri Chaitanya institutions B.S. Rao told the media at a press conference here.

Academic director of Sri Chaitanya Group Sushma Boppana said that with Infinity Learn the group aims to carry forward its legacy in digital learning and teaching space, and create a powerful impact in every child’s life. “Infinity Learn is a combination of traditional wisdom and technology that creates a system of learning that is engaging and measurable,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Sushma said that with a versatile in-house teaching talent that is, rich and experienced, ed-tech veterans, and the latest technology at its disposal, Infinity Learn will overcome the challenges of the digital teaching process. “This Edtech venture envisions becoming the sought-after destination for Digital Talent and leading technology to serve the teachers and learners as its epicentre.”