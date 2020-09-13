SR&BGNR college to get a new administrative building

The more than five-decade-old SR&BGNR Government Degree and PG College (autonomous) in the town is all set to get a new administrative building soon.
The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has reportedly given its nod for construction of the new building at an estimated cost of ₹ 1.19 crore, sources said. The premier institute of higher learning in the old undivided Khammam district has the unique distinction of having over 20 megaliths scattered across its sprawling 37.37 acres campus in the heart of the town. However, the long pending demands of various student unions for construction of college-attached hostels on the premises of the campus remained unfulfilled till date.
The same is the case with the long cherished aspiration of history enthusiasts for establishment of a site museum at the college campus to preserve and showcase the prehistoric megalithic artefacts excavated from the college campus during an archaeological excavation several years ago. In February this year, the college secured ISO 9001: 2015 certification for maintaining quality management system standards as specified by the certification agency.
A delegation of the college staff headed by the principal K.S.S. Ratna Prasad met Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, an alumnus of the college, here last week, sources said. The delegation apprised the minister of the development plan to construct a spacious administrative building as part of infrastructure development plan on the college campus and sought his cooperation to support the development initiative.
