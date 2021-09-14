SR varsity ranking due to research opportunities

Hyderabad

14 September 2021 19:08 IST

SR University, Warangal, has been placed at the 134th rank in the engineering category at the all India level in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings while it was positioned in the 151-200 rank band in the overall category.

Chancellor of SR University A Varada Reddy said their effort to upskill the students for enhancing employment opportunities through collaborations with industries reflected in the rankings.

Vice-Chancellor GRC Reddy said launching the SR Innovation Exchange, a Technology Business Incubator, sponsored by NSTEDB and DST and other centres facilitated research opportunities to students and faculty. This resulted in more than 50 patents and 2,000 research articles helping the institution get such good rank.

