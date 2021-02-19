SR varsity offers grant-in-aid to 8 start-ups

Technology Business Incubator SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), Warangal, has disbursed the grant-in-aid of ₹44 lakh to eight start-ups under TIDE 2.0, a MeitY scheme.

Vice-Chancellor, SR University, Warangal, GRC Reddy said that the grant was facilitated through TIDE 2.0, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology(MeitY), under the MeitY Start-up Hub to promote tech entrepreneurship through financial and technical support to incubators working on technologies such as IoT, AI, Block Chain and Robotics.

The recipients of the grant are Varaha Innovation Studios and Technologies, Youcode Intelligence Solutions, Oakmont RSM Info Solutions, Viben QR Innovations, Garudaastra Aeroinventive Solutions, Cloudchip Technologies, MHFICTIO Creations and Gryptrx Solutions. “TIDE grant will provide the initial ignition needed for them to develop a market ready product. Their presence on the campus will help students and faculty to associate,” Dr. GRC Reddy said.