Hyderabad

Spurt in eye trauma cases among children

Many are getting injured while taking to role play or epic characters seen on TV or while jumping around

Lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 has also been keeping the parents of young children on their toes, who are guarding them to ensure they are not up to some mischief or injure themselves. Yet, a rise in the number of eye trauma cases in the past one month has become a concern

L V Prasad Eye Institute has seen a significant rise in cases of trauma, of which one-third are among children, says Dr.Tarjani Dave, Ophthalmologist.

The lockdown period that subsequently coincided with summer vacation gave lot of free time to children. As playing outside the home is strictly prohibited in many residential communities in view of the pandemic, children are glued to television or are playing with a wide range and spectrum of toys, including popular toy umbrellas in the confined spaces at home.

The popular Ramayan and Mahabharat TV series being re-telecast have become the favourite TV show for children and adults alike have inadvertently became the cause for eye injuries — with children taking to ‘role play’ of the epic characters and playing with makeshift bow and arrows etc. Children falling off from bed while playing and hitting against a sharp edge is another common cause. “We have not seen these many injuries in a short span of time before,” Dr.Tarjani said.

The cases to LVPEI increased because the tertiary institute continued to function and children from far-off districts too were brought to LVPEI as small practices in local eye clinics have been closed down due to lockdown. “About 85 trauma cases came to LVPEI until April 12 which needed surgical intervention,” said Dr. Tarjani, specialist in ophthalmic plastic surgery.

Once tele-consult services started three weeks after the lockdown, they were helpful in preventing long-distance travel for the patient if the injury was a mild laceration which could be managed medically, she said.

In the case of infants, ‘Blouse Hook’ injury is one of the common injuries that happens by oversight when mothers breast-feed their infants. At times the blouse hook lodges into the eye lid of the child and damages the tear duct. It requires an emergency surgical intervention for re-canalising the tear duct. Any delay in reaching the hospital for emergency intervention may affect the success rate.

On prevention of injuries to children, Dr. Tarjani says child-proofing the house is must and advised parents to segregate the toys with sharp ends, sticks and make children understand the harm involved. “Reward the children for good behaviour and ground them for bad behaviour. Hopefully it will help in disciplining the children ,” is her advice to parents.

