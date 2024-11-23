 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Spurious drug racket busted in Hyderabad; drugs worth ₹6.91 lakh seized

Telangana officials uncover spurious drug racket in Hyderabad, seizing antibiotics worth ₹6.91 lakh; investigation ongoing

Published - November 23, 2024 04:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the Telangana Drugs Control Administration and the Special Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department, with the accused involved in a spurious drug racket in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024).

Officials of the Telangana Drugs Control Administration and the Special Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department, with the accused involved in a spurious drug racket in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a coordinated operation, officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and the Special Task Force (STF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department uncovered a spurious drug racket in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024).

‘Antibiotics’ worth ₹6.91 lakh were seized during the raid.

The investigation began with a raid on the premises of Shree Tirupati Courier Services Private Limited in Balanagar, where officials found cardboard boxes labelled as dispatched from ‘Shree Pharma’ in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The packages were addressed to Shiv Pharma Distributors in IDPL Colony, Adarsh Nagar, Hyderabad. Acting on this lead, the officers tracked the shipment’s delivery to a recipient, Gandla Ramulu, in Karmanghat.

A subsequent raid on a crockery shop in Karmanghat, where Ramulu had taken delivery of the consignment, led to the discovery of four varieties of spurious antibiotics.

During questioning, Ramulu admitted to sourcing the fake medicines from Prayagraj through a contact named Munishekhar, based in Proddatur, Andhra Pradesh. He further disclosed plans to distribute the counterfeit drugs to associates in Karimnagar and Kurnool, the department said in a release.

Officials revealed that the firms listed on the drug labels, Geenac Pharma in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and Wellnow Healthcare in Mumbai were fictitious entities.

A case has been registered at the Saroornagar Excise Station under Sections 8(c) and 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An investigation is underway to trace the network and identify other individuals involved, the release said.

Published - November 23, 2024 04:30 am IST

Related Topics

generic drugs / police / Hyderabad / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.