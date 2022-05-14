Spurious cotton seed racket busted, five arrested

The Rebbena police have busted a spurious cotton seed racket with the arrest of five persons at Paikajiguda village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday. The police seized 273 kg spurious cotton seed worth about ₹5,60,000 from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Rebbena Inspector of Police Allam Narendar and Sub-Inspector of Police Bhavani Sen nabbed the five members of the gang while they were allegedly trying to sell the spurious seed to gullible farmers at Paikajiguda village, sources said.

Four accused hail from Kowtala, Narayanapur and Paikajiguda villages in the ndivided Adilabad district and another belongs to Maharashtra, sources added.

They allegedly procured the spurious cotton seed from a person in Maharashtra and split into teams to sell the fake seed in various villages in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Asifabad ASP (Admin) Acheshwar Rao and DSP Srinivas appreciated the Rebbena police for busting the spurious cotton seed racket.