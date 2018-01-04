S.P.Singh may get three month extension

Telangana government has decided to retain Chief Secretary S. P. Singh even after his superannuation this month-end by requesting the Centre to extend his tenure by three more months.
Mr. Singh is in charge of the government’s prestigious Mission Bhagiratha to provide drinking water supply to every household in the State and the government will not like to shift him till the project is completed by June.
The State has written to the Centre seeking a three-month extension of tenure of Mr.Singh and hopes its request will be conceded.
It will seek another three month extension later, it is learnt.
