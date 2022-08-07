Spreading fragrance as you move around

Weaver Nalla Vijay showing the fragrant silk sari woven by him.

August 07, 2022 08:19 IST

Skilled weaver of Sircilla makes fragrant silk sari on the eve of National Handlooms Day

Showcasing his impeccable flair for creativity, Nalla Vijay, the highly skilled weaver of Sircilla town, has made an exotic silk sari which spreads natural fragrance, ahead of the National Handlooms Day slated for August 7.

The 35-year-old weaver had shot into fame after weaving a sari that fits into a matchbox and making saris out of banana and lotus stem fibres in recent years.

Mr. Vijay is continuing the legacy of his father Nalla Parandhamulu, a legendary weaver of Sircilla town, who brought fame to the textile town in the 1980s and 90s.

In a befitting artistic tribute to the craftsmanship of the skilled weavers of Sircilla, he has woven a fragrant silk sari on a powerloom by using various natural aromatic substances in four days.

“I have used ‘Sugandha Dravyalu’, including 27 types of aromatic substances derived from Sri Gandham (Sandalwood), Pachha Karpuram, jasmine flowers, rose petals and other natural ingredients for dyeing silk yarn in making the fragrant silk sari,” says Mr. Vijay.

“I spent ₹12,000 in making this exotic silk sari, which spreads natural aroma,” he adds, saying the sari retains its fragrance for at least one year. It is ideal to wear the fragrant sari during special occasions, he remarks.