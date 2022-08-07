Hyderabad

Spreading fragrance as you move around

Weaver Nalla Vijay showing the fragrant silk sari woven by him.
P. Sridhar RAJANNA SIRCILLA August 07, 2022 08:19 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 08:19 IST

Showcasing his impeccable flair for creativity, Nalla Vijay, the highly skilled weaver of Sircilla town, has made an exotic silk sari which spreads natural fragrance, ahead of the National Handlooms Day slated for August 7.

The 35-year-old weaver had shot into fame after weaving a sari that fits into a matchbox and making saris out of banana and lotus stem fibres in recent years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Vijay is continuing the legacy of his father Nalla Parandhamulu, a legendary weaver of Sircilla town, who brought fame to the textile town in the 1980s and 90s.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a befitting artistic tribute to the craftsmanship of the skilled weavers of Sircilla, he has woven a fragrant silk sari on a powerloom by using various natural aromatic substances in four days.

“I have used ‘Sugandha Dravyalu’, including 27 types of aromatic substances derived from Sri Gandham (Sandalwood), Pachha Karpuram, jasmine flowers, rose petals and other natural ingredients for dyeing silk yarn in making the fragrant silk sari,” says Mr. Vijay.

“I spent ₹12,000 in making this exotic silk sari, which spreads natural aroma,” he adds, saying the sari retains its fragrance for at least one year. It is ideal to wear the fragrant sari during special occasions, he remarks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...