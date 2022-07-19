Spread word on Atal Pension Yojana, banks urged

July 19, 2022 23:37 IST

An outreach programme for banks and their Lead District Managers (LDMs) in Telangana on Atal Pension Yojana was organised by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Tuesday.

Launched as a universal social security system by the government of India, the Atal Pension Yojana is especially for the underprivileged and unorganised sector workers. Under the scheme, an assured pension of ₹ 1,000 - ₹ 5,000 will be provided to the subscribers on attaining the age of 60 years. In Telangana about 13.19 lakh people have subscribed to the scheme. The number of subscribers across the country is 4.30 crore, A.G. Das, Executive Director of PFRDA said.

SBI General Manager and State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) Convenor Debashish Mitra said during 2021-22, banks in Telangana enrolled 2.90 lakh subscribers. Awareness of the scheme was being created by the banks through their financial literacy centres, he said. RBI General Manager M. Yashoda Bai, SERP Director Y N Reddy, APGVB Chairman Praveen Kumar were present, SBI said in a release.