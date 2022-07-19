Hyderabad

Spread word on Atal Pension Yojana, banks urged

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 19, 2022 23:37 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 23:38 IST

An outreach programme for banks and their Lead District Managers (LDMs) in Telangana on Atal Pension Yojana was organised by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Tuesday.

Launched as a universal social security system by the government of India, the Atal Pension Yojana is especially for the underprivileged and unorganised sector workers. Under the scheme, an assured pension of ₹ 1,000 - ₹ 5,000 will be provided to the subscribers on attaining the age of 60 years. In Telangana about 13.19 lakh people have subscribed to the scheme. The number of subscribers across the country is 4.30 crore, A.G. Das, Executive Director of PFRDA said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

SBI General Manager and State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) Convenor Debashish Mitra said during 2021-22, banks in Telangana enrolled 2.90 lakh subscribers. Awareness of the scheme was being created by the banks through their financial literacy centres, he said. RBI General Manager M. Yashoda Bai, SERP Director Y N Reddy, APGVB Chairman Praveen Kumar were present, SBI said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Read more...