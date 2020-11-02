Spraying activities intensified in flood affected areas

HYDERABAD

02 November 2020 21:25 IST

So far, 50,000 litres of sodium hypochlorite solution sprayed in 252 locations

GHMC’s Entomology wing sprayed disinfectant solution across various localities in the city, which have been affected by the floods recently.

So far, 50,000 litres of sodium hypochlorite solution has been sprayed in 252 locations and 65,000 houses from where flood waters have been drained out, a statement from GHMC informed. In order to prevent mosquito breeding, 2.2 lakh gambusia fishlings and 6,000 oil balls have been dropped into nalas, feeder channels and lakes. Anti-larval and disinfectant spraying is being done inside the Musi River and its surroundings, through four teams constituting 54 workers.

A total of 10 drones have been deployed for spraying inside the lakes. Of the scheduled 39 lakes, the spraying has been completed in 17 lakes. The remaining will be covered in a week’s time. On Monday, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, along with legislator Maganti Gopinath, launched the anti-larva spraying and fogging operations in the Kotha Cheruvu Lake of Shaikpet in Jubilee Hills. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ram Mohan has asked the citizens to refrain from discarding old furniture and articles into nalas and lakes, to prevent them from choking and aiding mosquito breeding. For beautification of lakes in the city, water hyacinth weed is being removed from the selected 39 lakes using machinery.

An intensive drive has been taken up by GHMC to spray the anti-larval and disinfectant solutions in flood-affected colonies and locations, he said. Spraying will also be done in empty plots. A total of 350 workers have been engaged in fogging operations, besides 842 knapsack sprayers, 1,000 power sprayers, 64 large fogging machines, and 305 smaller ones.

Door-to-door campaigns will be taken up in the flood affected areas to spread awareness about diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, filariasis, encephalitis and COVID-19, Mr. Ram Mohan Said.

Chief Entomologist A.Rambabu and other officials were present during the launch.