Spotlight on State’s tourism potential

HYDERABAD

11 November 2020 23:50 IST

Ways to enhance foreign tourist footfalls discussed

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar has stressed the need to tap the huge tourism potential in the State in view of its heritage sites, flora and fauna and attractive locales.

He said the State witnessed significant progress in water supply and management, irrigation, power, law and order situation and improved ease of doing business besides reducing pendency of business litigations on account of quicker disposal of cases through commercial courts. Mr. Vinod Kumar was interacting with the Ministry of External Affairs Officer on Special Duty (States) C. Rajasekhar on Wednesday.

Mr. Rajasekhar explained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the External Affairs Ministry to work with different States to ensure better coordination and growth in relationships of States with other countries. The initiative was aimed at working synergistically with different States to build effective relationships.

The meeting discussed the avenues and scope for improving ties and promoting all-round progress and prosperity. Discussions were also held on the process for substantially enhancing foreign tourist footfalls that would lead to improving employability and entrepreneurship in Telangana.

Mr. Rajasekhar, who hails from the State, said a joint high-level meeting of the External Affairs Ministry with Telangana government could be planned in Hyderabad for developing an action plan to facilitate better interaction and interface between the two. Mr. Vinod Kumar, according to a press release, congratulated the officer for his keen interest to work with States and hoped that investment possibilities and potentials would emerge from such interactions.