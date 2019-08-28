Spotlight on Kakatiya-era craftsmanship

The centuries-old art and craftsmanship of Kakatiya era is on display in Hyderabad, at an exhibition of over 100 photographs clicked by s in March in and around Warangal.

“This is a touring exhibition. We will take it to different places to showcase the rich heritage of Telangana and Kakatiyas. Many people have seen these sites, but a photograph is something else,” said K. Vishwender Reddy of Telangana Photography Akademi.

The photographs were shot during a convention at Warangal in March.

“The Kakatiyas built for the future; they didn’t build anything for themselves. The Ramappa temple took 76 years to be built. They constructed 46,000 tanks and named after them seas. Now, instead of protecting those, we are destroying their heritage. It is time we save them for posterity and not disfigure them,” said Arvind Pakide, a student from Warangal who acted as a guide during the workshop.

“They have built these stunning structures. The least we can do is to protect them,” said former bureaucrat B.V. Papa Rao during the inaugural session on Tuesday.

The three-day exhibition is on show at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur.