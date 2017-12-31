Spot a beggar and get ₹500

With an aim to make Hyderabad a beggar-free city, the Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department announced a reward of ₹500 to anyone who gives information about the beggars to the officials.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, V.K. Singh, Director General, State Prisons Department said that anyone who spots a beggar on the streets or surrounding areas can directly call the control room to give information and then he or she would get a reward of ₹500 on the next day itself. The department started this initiative to rehabilitate beggars and under ‘vidyadanam’ they are provided with education and employment, he said. So far 741 male beggars and 311 female beggars were rescued from the roads.