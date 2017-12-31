Spot a beggar and get ₹500

With an aim to make Hyderabad a beggar-free city, the Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department announced a reward of ₹500 to anyone who gives information about the beggars to the officials.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, V.K. Singh, Director General, State Prisons Department said that anyone who spots a beggar on the streets or surrounding areas can directly call the control room to give information and then he or she would get a reward of ₹500 on the next day itself. The department started this initiative to rehabilitate beggars and under ‘vidyadanam’ they are provided with education and employment, he said. So far 741 male beggars and 311 female beggars were rescued from the roads.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor