Sports, studies equally important, says shuttler Sindhu at Fit India School Week closing

December 13, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Shuttler P.V. Sindhu with the winners and officials of Suchitra Academy at the Fit India valedictory function, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Fit India movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, has helped a lot of people to stay healthy, said double Olympics medallist and India’s ace woman shuttler P.V. Sindhu, even as she emphasised on a healthy diet.

Speaking at the conclusion of the movement at Suchitra Academy, where she trains, Ms.Sindhu said education is as important as fitness. “I myself have completed my MBA, so I can say to all of you that both fitness and education are very important,” she said.

Suchitra Academy, which is also a Khelo India Centre, celebrated Fit India School Week 2022 culminating on their campus on Tuesday. A 2K run was organised for students of grade VIII to XII to promote the school’s Venellagadda Lake Revival Project as part of the celebrations. The winners of Fit India Sports Week 2022 were also announced.

“It is very important for the kids to be fit mentally and physically, and every school must have a playground or some kind of sports activities. I congratulate Suchitra Academy for having amazing sports facilities and conducting these kind of activities,” Ms.Sindhu said.

Academy chief mentor Praveen Raju, principal Deepa Kapoor and director-Academics Trisha Chakraborty, also took part.

Mr.Raju said sports is service to society. “We help young aspirants foster their dream of becoming renowned players by utilising state-of-the-art training experience at the academy,” he said..

