Sports streaming firm DAZN opens CoE, to invest over ₹1,000 cr.

May 24, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Sports streaming service provider DAZN on Wednesday announced the opening of a technology development centre in Hyderabad, its first such in India and fifth globally, which plans to hire 650 more people, mostly engineers, by December.

A centre of excellence focussed sports streaming technologies, the India Development Centre already has over 350 people working. DAZN aims to invest ₹200 crore in the new facility and recruit 1,000 people by December. The headcount will be further ramped up to around 2,500 by December 2024, CEO Shay Segev and CTO Sandeep Tiku said during a media interaction.

The facility, which will serve as a software development hub for some of the new products the company has lined up, including an interactive app, will be spread over one lakh sq ft and can seat 900 people. Discussions for adding more space to accommodate the growth have begun, Mr.Tiku said, adding the company intends to invest ₹1,000 crore in its operations in Hyderabad over next five years.

“Emergence of sophisticated streaming technologies, innovations with AI, computer vision, AR/VR and wearable technology have potential to bring live sports to fans in a way they have never experienced before. The amazing technical talent pool in Hyderabad and across India will greatly help DAZN deliver high quality streaming and amazing fan engagement,” he said in a release.

The company’s other software development centres are in Poland, Amsterdam, Leeds and London. DAZN has a global headcount of around 3,000 people.