Hakimpet sports school to become centre of excellence

It is done under SAI’s talent identification programme, Khelo India

Hakimpet's Regional Sports School has been named one of the first eight Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE) under Sports Authority of India's flagship talent identification and nurturing programme, ‘Khelo India’. The Regional Sports School will be upgraded with a budget of ₹13.03 crore in four years.

The support will be in the form of infrastructure upgradation, setting up of sports science centre and soft component in the form of quality coaches and sports science human resource like physiotherapists and conditioning expert. The academy will also have high-performance manager to ensure quality sports science input and performance management, said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Sports Ministry is upgrading existing sporting infrastructure in each State and Union Territory (UT) and creating KISCEs. Each KISCE will be extended sports-specific support in 14 Olympic sports, of which one State or UT will be given support for a maximum of three sports. In the first leg, eight KISCEs have been identified, including the one in Hakimpet, and others are to be set up in Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala, he said.

KISCEs state-of-the-art centres would ensure athletes were given highest training and these centres become best facilities to train athletes in the priority sport for which they were earmarked, he said.