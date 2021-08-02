Sports lovers rejoice in Sindhu’s feat

Historic Olympic win will serve as a source of inspiration for budding badminton players to realise their full potential, says Minister

Sports lovers and budding badminton players of this fort town erupted in celebration rejoicing the remarkable feat of ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu, who created history by becoming the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals, bagging the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics-2020.

The indoor stadium on the premises of Sardar Patel Stadium, sporting a 55-foot mural of P.V. Sindhu depicting the international badminton star in action with the racquet in her hands, came alive with a host of sports enthusiasts and young players gathering at a programme held in honour of her incredible achievement here on Monday afternoon.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier cut a cake in front of the large mural of Ms. Sindhu at the indoor stadium marking grand celebrations of her remarkable accomplishment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ajay said Sindhu’s historic Olympic win will serve as a source of inspiration for budding badminton players to realise their full potential and excel in the game. The State government has provided all the requisite sports infrastructure at the Sardar Patel stadium to promote budding sports talent, he noted.

Meanwhile, in a statement Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao congratulated P V Sindhu for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals and bringing laurels to the country.