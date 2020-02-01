Sporadic protests break out after Friday prayers

After a brief lull, sporadic protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register broke out on Friday.

Soon after Friday prayers, protesters took to the streets and raised slogans against the legislation and the citizenship enumeration exercise.

The protests were seen in Barkas and Mallepally, besides a few other places.

Dozens of protesters began to converge outside the Jama Masjid in Mallepally to raise slogans against the CAA-NRC-NPR combine. They carried placards, some of which read: “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty” and “We, the people of India, reject NRC.”

Protesters also raised “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Inquilab Zindabad” slogans.

On the other side of the city, a large number of protesters in Barkas gathered at Barkas Ground, where they declared that they would not share details when the NPR process begins. ‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ (we will not show documents) slogans were raised.

Meanwhile, heavy bandobust was witnessed at the historic Mecca Masjid ahead of the Friday prayers.

Several Rapid Action Force personnel along with Hyderabad City Police personnel were present to tackle any situation arising out of the protests.