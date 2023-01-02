Splendour marks Teppotsavam in Bhadrachalam

January 02, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The spectacular Teppotsavam, the celestial boat ride of Lord Rama and his consort Sita, organised as part of the annual mega religious event in the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam late on Sunday evening turned out to be a visual feast for scores of devotees, who thronged the temple town in large numbers on New Year Day.

As the float festival coincided with the New Year Day, hordes of devotees from far and wide flocked to Bhadrachalam on Sunday to offer prayers at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple and watch the float festival on the eve of Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festival slated for Monday.

The famous temple town also known as “Bhadradri” buzzed with pilgrim activity a day ahead of the major festival.

The tastefully decorated swan-shaped boat called “Hamsavahanam”, carrying the processional idols of the Bhadradri temple’s presiding deities, made five circular rounds in the river amid devotional fervour and splendour.

The event concluded with a breathtaking display of fireworks that brightened up the skies above the placid waters of the Godavari.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, District Collector D Anudeep, Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth, among others, were present.