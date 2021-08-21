Spl. vaccination drive in GHMC, SCB areas from tomorrow

Move to make Hyderabad 100% COVID-19 vaccinated city

The State government will conduct a special COVID-19 vaccination drive in about 5,200 residential colonies, localities and slums in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) limits from August 23.

The special drive is likely to be carried out for 10-15 days.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Saturday with the GHMC, SCB and Medical and Health Department officials. The objective of the special vaccination drive is to make Hyderabad a 100% COVID-19 vaccinated city, the Chief Secretary said.

A total of 175 mobile vaccine centres (vans), 150 in GHMC and 25 in SCB areas, would be utilised for the special drive to be carried out in 4,846 localities, slum and residential colonies in GHMC limits and 360 in SCB. Each mobile vaccination centre would have two staff members to administer the vaccine (vaccinators) and a data entry operator.

Mobilisation teams comprising two personnel each would go door-to-door to enlist persons yet get their vaccine jabs in advance and also inform people about the time and date of mobile vaccine centre visiting their area in advance, the Chief Secretary said and stated that a sticker would be pasted on the doors of houses with 100% vaccination. He appealed to people to avail the opportunity get the vaccine administered.

Adequate quantity of vaccine would be made available to the mobile vaccine centres covering the localities in GHMC and SCB limits. An awareness drive on the special vaccination drive would also be taken up with the help of banners, auto-stickers and audio announcement.

The GHMC would issue appreciation certificates to resident welfare associations (RWAs) for achieving 100% vaccination.

Secretary (Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of SCB Ajit Reddy, Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, Officer on Special Duty (Health) to Chief Minister Dr. T. Gangadhar and others participated in the meeting.