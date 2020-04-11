Spitting COVID-19 patients leave cops terrified

What are policemen afraid of these days? Flying spittle! Yes, cops on duty at hospitals treating COVID-19 patients or suspects are having to face a unique challenge — the patients are often spitting all over the ward and even from the windows, exposing hospital staff and policemen to the risk of contracting coronavirus.

While no such positive cases have come to light yet, a few police officers deployed at Gandhi Hospital, King Koti Hospital and Chest Hospital told The Hindu that they are unable to carry out their duty in peace because of the seemingly invincible habit of people spitting frequently. While the positive patients have been put up in the quarantine facility at Gandhi Hospital, the suspects are in the wards.

“Many of them used to chew paan or tobacco. Though the products are not available in the market now, frequent spitting has become a habit for them, which makes others, especially suspects, and people working at hospitals more vulnerable to contracting the deadly virus,” a police officer deployed at Gandhi Hospital told The Hindu requesting anonymity.

Patients counselled

When compared to last week, the menace has come down now, but still they notice people spitting out from the windows. “We inform the medical staff about it. They have counselled and explained the health hazards to others,” he said.

The officer said that on several occasions they have ‘warned’ the patients of booking criminal cases if they spit out openly or misbehave with the staff.

“Despite personal protection gear, we are still vulnerable and pray nothing goes wrong here due to unruly patients. Many of us are terrified to go back home, as we could be potential carriers of the virus and infect our family members,” said another police officer. At least 200 police personnel are deployed in three shifts at Gandhi Hospital.

He said that the spitting menace was ‘out of control’ last week at Gandhi Hospital when a large group of suspects got admitted. According to the officer, the situation is no less different at Chest Hospital, King Koti Hospital or other government facilities across Telangana.

On Wednesday, the State government banned spitting in public places and institutions with immediate effect, as it might potentially lead to the spread of COVID-19 and other infections.