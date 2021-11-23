Hyderabad

Spiritual leader takes part in Green India Challenge

Sprititual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar watering an Indian gooseberry sapling which he planted at the Manasa Ganga Ashram in Shankarpalli on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar planted a sapling as part of the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Joginapally.

Mr. Ravi Shankar planted an Indian gooseberry (amla) sapling at the Manasa Ganga Ashram in Shankarpalli. He was presented with ‘Vrikshavedam’ book by Green India Challenge representative Raghava.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Shankar termed the programme as a gift to the nation and said Mr. Santosh’s idea of conserving nature with a view to safeguard future generations was ‘fantastic’.

BC Commission chairman Vakula Bharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, Mallikarjun Reddy, Ashram representatives and other devotees were present on the occasion.


