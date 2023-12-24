ADVERTISEMENT

Spiritual fervour marks Vaikunta Ekadasi in Bhadrachalam

December 24, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The temple town of Bhadrachalam was soaked in spiritual fervour with hordes of devotees offering worship at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on Saturday.

Unfazed by the early morning chill, scores of devotees congregated at the flower bedecked Uttara Dwaram (north entrance) of the temple in the early hours of the day.

Immersed in spiritual bliss, the devotees worshipped the processional deities of Lord Rama and His consort Sita as the temple priests opened the Uttara Dwaram amid recital of Vedic hymns before the crack of dawn.

Tiru Veedhi Seva and other events marked the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations in the temple.

A host of MLAs and other elected representatives were among those present.

Collector Priyanka Ala and Superintendent of Police G Vineeth supervised the smooth conduct of the mega annual religious event.

