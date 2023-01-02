Spiritual ecstasy marks ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’ in Bhadradri

January 02, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/JAGTIAL

An aura of spiritual ecstasy pervaded the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam as the sacred “Uttara Dwaram” (northern entrance) of the 17th century temple was opened for the annual ritual of “Uttara Dwara Darshanam” on the occasion of Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festival, early on Monday morning.

A large number of devotees congregated at the flower bedecked Uttara Dwaram of the temple before sunrise to witness the sacred ritual.

The temple premises were soaked in divine bliss as the priests performed the special rituals before opening the northern entrance of the temple for Uttara Dwara Darshanam amid chanting of Vedic hymns at 6 a.m.

Devotees turned ecstatic on watching the tastefully decorated processional idols of Lord Rama, his consort Sita and brother Lakshmana in a spiritually enlivened atmosphere.

Devotees then had the darshan of the presiding deities of the temple through the Uttara Dwaram with great reverence on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, Khammam Local Authorities Constituency MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector D Anudeep and Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya were among those who witnessed the mega religious event.

Elsewhere in the State, Mukkoti Ekadasi festival was celebrated with religious fervour at the famous Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district and other major temples in the rest of the State.