Spirit of patriotism and festivity envelopes city

Patriotic fervour swept the city on Sunday as it celebrated the 71st Republic Day with the tricolour being unfurled in bylanes, arterial road junctions, government and private offices as well as in educational institutions.

At separate functions held across the city, heads of the Central and State government organisations spoke about their employees’ contribution to the nation’s development and economy.

Managing director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, N. Sridhar said that the company would clock turnover of ₹50,000 crore from the present ₹25,000 crore in the next five years as it strives to achieve the target of 100 million tonne coal production by 2025.

General Manager of South Central Railway, Gajanan Mallya, who received the guard of honour presented by contingents of Railway Protection Force, Civil Defence and others at another function, spoke about the railway zone’s performance in the current fiscal. He said that the originating gross earnings of the zone had reached ₹10,270 crore till December 2019.

Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) and Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO), D. Prabhakar Rao said that TSGENCO has introduced the concept of Reversible Pumping Facility at Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam Hydel stations.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director N.V.S. Reddy hoisted the national flag at Metro Rail Bhavan, Begumpet, and motivated engineers and employees to continue their efforts in providing world class facilities at metro stations. GHMC Commissioner S. Lokesh Kumar appealed to officials and staff to take initiatives to expedite works so as to provide basic facilities to citizens.

Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K. Arvind Kumar hoisted the national flag at TUFIDC office. Mr. Kumar, who is also in-charge Commissioner of I&PR and acting Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, unfurled the tricolour at two separate events.

Celebrations were also held at head offices of National Fuel Complex, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited SRTS-1, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Mission Bhagiratha, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd., Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Electronics Corporation of India Limited and Forest Department.

Freedom fighters hoist flag

Freedom fighter Babu Rao Varma, who is also the president of Telangana Swatantrata Senani Samithi, hoisted the national flag at Martyrs Memorial, Ashoka Pillar, in Koti on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday. He paid floral tributes and recounted adoption of the Constitution on the same day in 1950. “The welfare of our public is taken care of because of the working of this Constitution in its full glory and fame,” he said.

Several other freedom fighters were also present for the flag hoisting.